Argentina vs Mexico Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 24 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina are back in action with another crucial fixture in the 2022 FIFA World Cup this weekend as they take on Mexico in a Group C encounter at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams failed to win their opening games in the competition and will be desperate for a victory in this fixture.

Mexico are currently in third place in Group C and were unable to find the back of the net against Poland this week. The North Americans are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to play out of their skins this weekend.

Argentina suffered one of the most shocking defeats in World Cup history in their opening game and cannot afford another debacle against Mexico. The reigning Copa America champions were left reeling from Saudi Arabia's 2-1 victory and will aim to mount a much-needed recovery in this match.

Argentina vs Mexico Head-to-Head stats

Argentina have an impressive record against Mexico and have won 16 out of the 35 matches that have been played between the two teams. Mexico have managed only five victories against Argentina and will need to improve their record against the Albiceleste.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a comprehensive 4-0 victory for Argentina. Lautaro Martinez scored a hat-trick on the day and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Argentina form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Mexico form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Argentina vs Mexico: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez will need to step up against Mexico

Argentina were only one win or draw away from equalling Italy's record 37-game unbeaten run ahead of their match against Saudi Arabia this week. Before their shock defeat, the Albiceleste were unbeaten in all competitions over a period of nearly three years.

Mexico have lost all three of their matches against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, with their most recent defeat coming in 2010. Only Nigeria have played more World Cup games against Argentina with every single match ending in defeat in the history of the competition.

Lionel Messi is currently in third place on the list of the most prolific international goalscorers of all time, with 92 goals in 166 appearances for Argentina. The PSG star found the back of the net against Saudi Arabia to become only the fifth player in World Cup history to score a goal in four different editions of the competition.

Prior to their defeat against Saudi Arabia, Argentina had scored 19 goals in their five games leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi led the charge for his side during this period, scoring an impressive 10 goals.

