Argentina vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns to the fold with another crucial encounter this weekend as Mexico lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in a Group C match at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

Argentina vs Mexico Preview

Argentina have made an abysmal start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Albiceleste slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Mexico, on the other hand, played out a 0-0 draw against Poland in their opening game and will also need to work hard to reach the knock-outs. El Tri can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on denying Lionel Messi's side an important victory on Saturday.

Argentina vs Mexico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a good record against Mexico and have won 16 out of the 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mexico's five victories.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Mexico in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 1-0 scoreline in the Copa America in 2004.

Argentina were on a run of 13 consecutive victories against non-European countries in the World Cup before their defeat against Saudi Arabia this week.

Argentina have lost four of their last six matches in the FIFA World Cup - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 25 World Cup matches preceding this run.

Argentina lost their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by a 2-1 scoreline and could potentially lose their first two games of a single World Cup edition for the first time in their history.

Argentina vs Mexico Prediction

Argentina were shellshocked after their Saudi Arabia defeat and cannot afford to drop points in their two remaining group matches. With Lionel Messi struggling with his fitness, the Albiceleste will need to rally around their captain in this fixture.

Mexico have a good squad at their disposal but were not particularly fluent in their opening game against Poland. Argentina are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Mexico

Argentina vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mexico to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

