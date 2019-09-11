Argentina vs. Mexico: Preview, Predictions, Team News, and more

Nnanna

A star-studded Argentina squad

Argentina are set to face Mexico in a thrilling heavyweight encounter at the Alamodome in Texas. Notably, in the 14 times both sides have clashed, Argentina has won half the time. Both sides have shared the spoils four times, with Mexico winning only thrice. Two of Mexico's losses came last year in November when Argentina beat them 2-0 twice.

La Albiceleste have played ten games this year, but have only won five of them, suffering three defeats. Unable to maintain consistency so far, this match is clearly set to push Lionel Scaloni's men to their best.

In the last match against Chile, Argentina failed to score, eventually entertaining Los Angeles with a tough draw. They lacked that clinical edge, and were unable to find the net throughout the game. Notably, however, Lucas Martinez's crossbar shot is a worthy mention of how overpowering La Albiceleste were against Chile.

Scaloni has given more game time to younger players in the squad, like Lucas Martinez and their ability to stand their ground, especially against a team like Chile, shows consistent growth.

Mexico, on the other hand, have had an entertaining and exciting outing so far. Through 2019, El Tri have won all eleven games they have played, including a very recent 3-0 thrashing to USA.

Quite notably, El Tri are yet to beat Argentina since 2004. While they have won the Gold Cup this year and have had good fortune against other opponents, this matchup against Argentina might just be different.

Pundits might argue that Lionel Messi's absence will strongly benefit El Tri. However, not playing against Messi will not take anything from a confident Mexican side. They have an opportunity to overturn the historic statistic and they can do so in front of thousands of Mexicans who will flock to the Alamodome.

The last time Mexico tasted defeat was in November 2018 in the hands of these very same opponents - a strong and clinical Argentine squad.

Argentina form: DWWLWD

Mexico form: WWDDWW

Team News

Messi won't be with Argentina for a while.

It is possible that Giovani lo Celso might be left out of the matchday squad due to groin injury. The Tottenham Hotspur loanee was taken off early against Chile and Scaloni won't want to aggravate the injury by fielding him.

Scaloni will also have to do without star striker and talisman Lionel Messi until November. The 32-year-old received a three-month ban after questioning CONMEBOL's integrity post the Copa America match against Chile.

On the other end, Mexico would have to do without Rodolfo Pizarro who was in the hospital on Friday due to appendicitis. El Tri will also miss the presence of their captain Andres Guardado, whose expecting wife could give birth any time soon.

Prediction

Backing Mexico to win might be highly tempting, but Argentina's star studded squad have the ability to stop El Tri from shining. Both teams would most likely score, and Mexico, based on their top form, could come out with a deserved win.

Argentina 1-2 Mexico