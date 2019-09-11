Argentina vs Mexico: Where to watch in the USA

Argentina are a formidable opponent for the Mexicans.

La Albiceleste will come against a new world power of football - Mexico. The Mexicans have, against all odds, achieved major success on the field throughout this year. Alongside the Gold Cup - which they won - El Tri have not lost this year.

And they have continued in fine fashion, clinically surpassing a struggling United States in their last game and winning 3-0. The entire stadium was abuzz with excitement as the Mexicans cruised to that fashionable win. However, this encounter might be slightly different.

It has been 15 years since El Tri celebrated a win against La Albiceleste. In fact, the Mexicans' most recent loss came last year November against the very same opponents. While Argentina have obviously seen better days as well as finer form, they remain a very formidable opponent against a toughened up Mexico.

With Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez on the bench, Mexico saw off the USA's threat, but against Argentina, it might not be easy without those two stars. Mexico were able to pounce on USA's mistakes and wreak havoc in the final third.

Argentina will showcase more discipline, especially with Nicolas Otamendi and German Pezzella, and Mexico have to rise to the occasion. La Albiceleste have strong attacking qualities and Mexico would need to be defensively aware to see off such a major threat.

Would Mexico continue their amazing run and clamp yet another win this year, thereby breaking Argentina's stronghold on them? Will Argentina put a stopper in Mexico's confidence and form, maintaining their historic form over Mexico?

Here's all the information you need to follow the match:

Kickoff Information

Date: September 11

Time: 7:30 a.m. IST, 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: The Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

TV Info: TUDN USA

Live Streaming: fuboTV

Betting Odds

Argentina to win: +150

Draw: +215

Mexico to win: +200

Form Guide

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures.

Argentina form: DWWLWD

Mexico form: WWDDWW