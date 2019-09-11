×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Argentina vs Mexico: Where to watch in the USA

Nnanna
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
33   //    11 Sep 2019, 07:18 IST

Argentina are a formidable opponent for the Mexicans.
Argentina are a formidable opponent for the Mexicans.


La Albiceleste will come against a new world power of football - Mexico. The Mexicans have, against all odds, achieved major success on the field throughout this year. Alongside the Gold Cup - which they won - El Tri have not lost this year.

And they have continued in fine fashion, clinically surpassing a struggling United States in their last game and winning 3-0. The entire stadium was abuzz with excitement as the Mexicans cruised to that fashionable win. However, this encounter might be slightly different.

It has been 15 years since El Tri celebrated a win against La Albiceleste. In fact, the Mexicans' most recent loss came last year November against the very same opponents. While Argentina have obviously seen better days as well as finer form, they remain a very formidable opponent against a toughened up Mexico.

With Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez on the bench, Mexico saw off the USA's threat, but against Argentina, it might not be easy without those two stars. Mexico were able to pounce on USA's mistakes and wreak havoc in the final third.

Argentina will showcase more discipline, especially with Nicolas Otamendi and German Pezzella, and Mexico have to rise to the occasion. La Albiceleste have strong attacking qualities and Mexico would need to be defensively aware to see off such a major threat.

Would Mexico continue their amazing run and clamp yet another win this year, thereby breaking Argentina's stronghold on them? Will Argentina put a stopper in Mexico's confidence and form, maintaining their historic form over Mexico?

Here's all the information you need to follow the match:

Kickoff Information

Date: September 11

Time: 7:30 a.m. IST, 10:00 p.m. ET

Advertisement

Venue: The Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

TV Info: TUDN USA

Live Streaming: fuboTV

Betting Odds

Argentina to win: +150

Draw: +215

Mexico to win: +200

Form Guide

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures.

Argentina form: DWWLWD

Mexico form: WWDDWW

Tags:
International Friendlies 2019 Argentina Football Team Mexico Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
September - Week 3
FT WAL BEL
1 - 0
 Wales vs Belarus
FT ALG BEN
1 - 0
 Algeria vs Benin
10 Sep UZB IRA TBD Uzbekistan vs Iraq
10 Sep OMA LEB TBD Oman vs Lebanon
FT JOR PAR
2 - 4
 Jordan vs Paraguay
FT TUN COT
1 - 2
 Tunisia vs Côte d'Ivoire
FT UKR NIG
2 - 2
 Ukraine vs Nigeria
FT REP BUL
3 - 1
 Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria
FT MOR NIG
1 - 0
 Morocco vs Niger
FT UNI URU
1 - 1
 United States vs Uruguay
FT ECU BOL
3 - 0
 Ecuador vs Bolivia
FT COL VEN
0 - 0
 Colombia vs Venezuela
55' HON CHI
0 - 1
 Honduras vs Chile
41' ARG MEX
4 - 0
 Argentina vs Mexico
Today BRA PER 08:30 AM Brazil vs Peru
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us