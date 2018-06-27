Argentina vs Nigeria: 3 reasons why Argentina won

Leo Messi and co through to the next round thanks to some brilliant changes!

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Feature 27 Jun 2018, 11:51 IST

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Argentina went into their match vs Nigeria knowing that nothing less than a win was going to help them get into the knockout stages of FIFA World Cup. Messi's goal gave them the lead and they went into the break with everything in their favour.

However, a clumsy foul by Mascherano early in the 2nd half gave Nigeria a penalty. Chelsea's Victor Moses stepped up and scored with ease. It was back to square one for the South American side.

Nigeria were in the driver's seat now as they knew that a draw was enough for them to go through. They were sitting back and waiting for the counter, knowing that their attackers had the pace to run past the Argentine defenders with ease.

It looked like it was going to be yet another embarrassing night for Argentine when Higuain missed a chance late in the 2nd half but the 2 time World champions were saved by an unlikely hero.

Gabriel Mercado put in a delicious cross and Marcos Rojo slotted it into the bottom corner with a volley! The crazy end to the game put Argentina into the next round and sent Nigeria home.

Here are three reasons why Argentina won:

#3 Change in formation of the team

Jorge Sampaoli was questioned a lot by the vociferous fans for the side's humiliating defeat at the hands of Croatia. The former Sevilla manager had a lot to do before the game and putting out the right team was the main thing.

Going in with a 4-3-3 formation, Sampaoli decided to drop Willy Caballero, Sergio Aguero, Maximiliano Meza, Marcos Acuna and Eduardo Salvio. In their place, Franco Armani, Gonzalo Higuain, Marcos Rojo, Ever Banega and Angel di Maria started.

The changes were brilliant and it was shown on the pitch from the start. They were giving the Nigerian defenders a tough time and Messi was playing at his best. There was nothing the African side could do in the first half and if it wasn't for the penalty, they might not have managed to score at all.