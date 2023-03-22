Argentina vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2023

The international break features a set of matches this week as Panama take on World Cup winners Argentina in what should be an intriguing encounter at the El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Argentina vs Panama Preview

Argentina have been one of the most impressive teams in world football in recent years and have won both the Copa America and the World Cup under Lionel Scaloni. The Albicelestes have excellent players in their ranks and will now need to address another phase of transition this year.

Panama have made impressive strides in international football over the past year and are up against a formidable test. The Central American outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Guatemala last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Argentina vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have an impressive record against Panama and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams. Panama are yet to defeat Argentina on the international stage.

Lionel Messi has scored an astonishing 799 goals for both club and country over the course of his career and could become only the second active football player to scale the 800-goal mark this week.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last six games on the international stage, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening World Cup game.

Panama are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions on the international stage, with their previous defeat coming by a 5-1 scoreline at the hands of the USA last year.

Argentina have scored eight goals in their two matches against Panama on the international stage, with their previous victory coming by a 5-0 margin in 2016.

Argentina vs Panama Prediction

Argentina have one of the most robust squads in world football at the moment and are set to play as World Champions in their own backyard for the first time this year. Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Panama in 2016 and will look to replicate his heroics in this match.

Panama can pack a punch on their day but will likely be out of their depth against a talented opponent. Argentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Panama

Argentina vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

