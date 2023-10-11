Argentina vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2023

The World Cup qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this week as Paraguay lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in an important clash at the Estadio Mas Monumental on Thursday.

Argentina vs Paraguay Preview

Paraguay are currently in sixth place in the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Venezuela last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Albicelestes eased past Bolivia by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Argentina vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have an impressive historical record against Paraguay and have won 59 out of the 110 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Paraguay's 16 victories.

Argentina have won only one of their last six matches against Paraguay in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in 2021.

Paraguay have won only one of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Nicaragua in June this year.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the first game of their World Cup campaign.

The last six matches played between the two teams have produced a total of six goals, with Argentina and Paraguay scoring three goals apiece.

Argentina vs Paraguay Prediction

Argentina have an excellent squad at their disposal and have been one of the best teams on the international stage in recent months. Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Paraguay have troubled Argentina on several occasions in the past and can pack a punch at their best. Argentina are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 3-0 Paraguay

Argentina vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes