Argentina vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America Femenina 2022

Argentina will take on Paraguay in the third-place playoff of the Copa America Femenina on Friday.

Argentina capitulated against Colombia in the semi-final, conceding the opener in the 63rd minute and getting reduced to ten 11 minutes later. The game, poised for an exciting finish, was safely negotiated by Columbia, who secured their place in the final.

Paraguay, meanwhile, did everything they could to challenge reigning champions Brazil but fell short. Two goals in half an hour were enough to seal Paraguay's fate.

Argentina vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with their previous two encounters going Argentina's way in 2019.

Argentina form guide (Copa America Feminina 2022): L-W-W-W-L.

Paraguay form guide (Copa America Feminina 2022): L-W-W-W-L.

Argentina vs Paraguay Team News

Argentina

Argentina do not face any injuries going into this fixture. Gabriela Chavez will be out following her red card against Colombia in the semifinal.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Gabriela Chavez.

Unavailable: None.

Paraguay

Paraguay do not have any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Argentina vs Paraguay Predicted XIs

Argentina Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vanina Correa (GK); Marina Delgado, Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti, Romina Nunez; Vanesa Santana, Miriam Mayorga; Mariana Larroquette, Florencia Bonsegundo, Yamila Rodriguez; Sole Jaimes

Paraguay (4-4-2): Christina Recalde (GK), Daysy Bareiro, Limpia Fretes, Damia Cortaza, Fabiola Sandoval, Fany Gauto, Deisy Ojeda, Lice Chammoro, Jess Martinez, Veronica Riveros, Soleda Garay.

Argentina vs Paraguay Prediction

Argentina will be mightily disappointed at failing to secure a place in the Copa America Femenina final. They were very much in the game against Colombia in the first hour only to lose the plot after that. Colombia were more clinical in their finishing and held their nerve to edge out Argentina.

Paraguay, meanwhile, lost to a better outfit. However, this game offers them a great chance to pull off an upset against a demoralised Argentine outfit and secure a podium finish.

Nevertheless, Argentina possess a strong squad and are likely to win the contest.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Paraguay.

