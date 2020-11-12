Argentina vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | South American World Cup qualifiers 2020

Argentina will host Paraguay at La Bombonera on Thursday evening in their next FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Argentina have made a decent start to their qualifying campaign, winning their first two games against Ecuador at home and Bolivia away.

They beat Ecuador 1-0 thanks to a Lionel Messi penalty, and had to come from behind to beat Bolivia 2-1. Joaquin Correa and Lautaro Martinez scored in the game in La Paz.

Paraguay, who haven't qualified for the World Cup since 2010, have four points from their first two games. They drew 2-2 against Peru at home in the first game, before an important 1-0 away win against Venezuela.

Argentina vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

Argentina have beaten Paraguay five times in the last 13 games between these two teams.

The last three games, though, have not seen a single Argentine win. In last year's Copa America, a Messi goal earned Argentina a point against Paraguay in the group stages.

Argentina form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Paraguay form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Argentina vs Paraguay Team News

Paulo Dybala and Sergio Aguero have both not made this Argentina squad, due to injury concerns, in addition to Juan Foyth and Marcos Acuna. Roberto Pereyra has also returned to his club.

Angel Di Maria has returned to the Argentine squad, while Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is set to be Lionel Scaloni's first-choice now. Lautaro Martinez is a doubt to start as well.

Injured: Marcos Rojo, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala, Juan Foyth, Marcos Acuna

Doubtful: Lautaro Martinez

Suspended: None

Paraguay have issues in the goalkeeping department. Roberto Fernandez is injured, while Gerardo Ortiz hasn't been able to join the squad, due to being in isolation after coming in close contact with COVID-19 positive cases at his club.

Injured: Roberto Fernandez

Unavailable: Gerardo Ortiz

Suspended: None

Paulo Dybala is unavailable for Argentina through injury

Argentina vs Paraguay Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Lucas Ocampos

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Silva; Alberto Espinola, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, Santiago Arzamendia; Gaston Gimenez, Rodrigo Rojas, Mattias Villasanti; Alejandro Romero, Dario Lezcano, Miguel Almiron

Argentina vs Paraguay Prediction

Despite the injury worries that Argentina have in terms of key players such as Martinez and Dybala, they have enough attacking talent at their disposal to see off Paraguay in this game.

The Argentine defence did hold reasonably firm in their opening two qualifiers, so they will be confident of posting a win in this game.

Prediction: Argentina 1-0 Paraguay