Argentina vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina are back in action with another 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification fixture as they take on Peru in an important game on Thursday. Argentina have been impressive in recent months and will want to maintain their unbeaten streak this week.

Peru are in seventh place in the CONMEBOL qualification table and have been inconsistent this season. The Peruvians suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Bolivia last week and will need to be at their best in this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, have excelled under Lionel Scaloni and are in second place in the league table. The Albicelestes eased past Uruguay by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this game.

Argentina vs Peru Head-to-Head

Argentina have an excellent record against Peru and have won 34 out of 55 matches played between the two teams. Peru have managed only seven victories against Argentina and will need to step up this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Argentina. Lautaro Martinez and Nicolas Gonzalez scored goals on the day and will want to replicate their heroics on Thursday.

Argentina form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Peru form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Argentina vs Peru Team News

Argentina have an excellent squad

Argentina

Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala are the only injury concerns for Argentina and have been ruled out of this match. Lautaro Martinez marked his return to the national team with a goal against Uruguay and is set to be rewarded with another start this week.

Injured: Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala

Doubtful: Marcos Acuna

Suspended: None

Peru need to win this game

Peru

Renato Tapia, Paolo Guerrero, and Edison Flores remain injured and have been ruled out of this game. Peru will need to field their best team against Argentina on Thursday.

Injured: Renato Tapia, Paolo Guerrero, Edison Flores

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina vs Peru Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino; Andre Carrillo, Wilder Cartagena, Christofer Gonzales; Gianluca Lapadula

Argentina vs Peru Prediction

Argentina have been a resurgent force under Lionel Scaloni and will want to replicate their performance against Uruguay this week. The likes of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez can be lethal on their day and will want to make a difference yet again this week.

Peru can pack a punch on their day but have suffered a distinctive slump in recent months. Argentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Peru

