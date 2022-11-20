Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Tuesday.

The Albiceleste are looking to clinch their third title in the competition, which will also be Lionel Messi's last opportunity to win an elusive World Cup with the side.

The 35-year-old dropped a bomb earlier this year when he announced that the upcoming showpiece will be his last.

While Messi hasn't explicitly said that he'd retire, the PSG ace will be 39 by the time the next World Cup rolls around and may not be active then.

Bowing out with the ultimate prize in the sport would make for a dream farewell for one of the sport's best-ever players, and Argentina are among the top favorites to win in Qatar.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni's squad is packed to the rafters with talent with the likes of Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Lisandro Martinez and Leandro Paredes, among others.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, secured back-to-back qualification for the first time since a run of four consecutive World Cup appearances from 1994 to 2006.

The Green Falcons cruised through the AFC qualifiers, finishing atop Group B with seven wins and 23 points from 10 games to book their place in Qatar.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Head-To-Head Stats

Argentina and Saudi Arabia have clashed four times in the past, with the former going unbeaten in all of them, winning twice.

Their first-ever encounter came in July 1988 in the Bicentennial Gold Cup, which ended in a 2-2 draw, but the Albiceleste won 2-0 in the second game just days later.

Saudi National Team @SaudiNT_EN Green Falcons final list for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Green Falcons final list for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ https://t.co/kcjNmnxZsH

In October 1992, the sides met in the FIFA Confederations Cup where the South American outfit won 3-1.

It took another 10 years before the teams locked horns once more as Argentina and Saudi Arabia played out a goalless draw in a November 2012 friendly.

Argentina Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Saudi Arabia Form Guide: L-D-W-D-D

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Argentina have won their last five games, scoring 19 goals and conceding none.

Lionel Messi has scored 10 goals in his last four games for the Sky Blues, including a five-goal salvo against Estonia in June.

Saudi Arabia have played 10 friendlies since June, winning only twice. Their last friendly game ended in a 1-0 loss against Croatia.

The Green Falcons have failed to progress beyond the group stages in each of their last four World Cup appearances.

