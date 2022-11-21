Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd November 2022

Lionel Messi kicks off the fifth FIFA World Cup campaign of his career this week as Argentina take on Saudi Arabia in their first game of the competition at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Preview

Saudi Arabia have worked hard to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and topped their group ahead of Japan in the qualification table. The Middle Eastern outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia last week and will need to be at their best to bounce back in this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been in exceptional form under Lionel Scaloni and are one of the favorites to win the tournament. The Albiceleste thrashed the UAE by a 5-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to kick off their World Cup campaign with a similar scoreline.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a predictably impressive record against Saudi Arabia and have won two of their four matches against their opponents, with the other two matches ending in draws.

This is the first meeting between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina have qualified for their 18th World Cup, with the 2022 World Cup being their 13th in a row - the third-longest active run after Brazil and Germany.

Argentina have won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986 and are one of only three South American teams alongside Brazil and Uruguay to have lifted the trophy.

Argentina have qualified for the knock-out stages of the FIFA World Cup in 12 of their last 13 tournaments, with their only failure during this period coming in 2002.

Argentina have lost three of their last five matches at the FIFA World Cup - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 24 such matches preceding this run.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Argentina are on a 36-match unbeaten streak at the moment and are well-placed to extend their stellar run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi is unsurprisingly the beating heart of his side and will need to put his best foot forward this year.

Saudi Arabia are capable of pulling off the occasional upset but have their work cut out for them in this fixture. Argentina are the better team on paper and will not settle for anything less than a comprehensive victory.

Prediction: Argentina 3-0 Saudi Arabia

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

