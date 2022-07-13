Argentina vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America Femenina 2022

Argentina will take on Uruguay in the third round of the group stage fixtures in Copa America Femenina 2022 on Saturday.
Argentina come into this game on the back of 4-0 win against Peru. Earlier, they had lost their opening game against Brazil by a 4-0 scoreline.
Their rivals lost their opening game to Venezuela by a solitary goal and will come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss against reigning champions Brazil.
Argentina vs Uruguay Head-to-Head
Uruguay have only twice beaten Argentina in their last 10 direct encounters - both in the Pan American games. Seven victories have gone Argentina's way with one ending in a draw.
Uruguay will have to pick themselves up from Wednesday's defeat to Brazil as they look to avoid elimination from their group.
Uruguay form guide: L-L
Argentina form guide: L-W
Argentina vs Uruguay Team News
Argentina
Argentina do not face any injuries or suspensions going into this fixture.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Vanina Correa
Uruguay
Valeria Colman will miss the game following a red in their recent outing against Brazil. Apart from that, they have no other injury concerns ahead of this fixture.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Valeria Colman
Argentina vs Uruguay Predicted XIs
Argentina predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Solana Pereyra; Marina Delgado, Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti, Romina Nunez; Vanesa Santana, Miriam Mayorga; Mariana Larroquette, Dalila Ippolito, Yamila Rodriguez; Sole Jaimes
Uruguay predicted XI (3-5-2): Josefen Vuleneva (GK), Carina Felippe, Alexis Montana, Sami Gonzalez, Stephanie Lacoste, Lucia Lopez, Luciana Gomez, Marina Peon, Jemina Rolfo, Yamila Badel, Esperena Pizzaro
Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse
Argentina vs Uruguay Prediction
Argentina will undoubtedly fancy their chances in the match given their past history in this fixture. Uruguay's last win in this clash came in 2019 and in the last three outings since then, they have lost all of them.
Argentina have also found much-needed confidence with their win against Peru and will now be looking to utilize the momentum to secure qualification to the next round, with Brazil staying in firm contention. This game is vitally important for Argentina to stay in touch with the leaders.
Uruguay will have to be at their best to salvage any positives from this game and stay alive in the competition.
We expect Argentina to seal the victory.
Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Uruguay