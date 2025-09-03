Argentina vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2025

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this week as Venezuela lock horns with Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in an important encounter at the Estadio Monumental on Thursday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Argentina vs Venezuela Preview

Venezuela are currently in seventh place in the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have been inconsistent in recent months. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay in June this year and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, are at the top of the qualification table at the moment and have been in excellent form this year. The Albicelestes were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Colombia in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Argentina vs Venezuela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a good historical record against Venezuela and have won 24 out of the 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Venezuela's paltry two victories.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and have won four of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Paraguay in November last year.

Argentina have remained unbeaten in their last four matches against Venezuela in all competitions but were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous such game last year, with their previous defeat in this fixture coming by a 3-1 margin in a friendly encounter in 2019.

Venezuela had won consecutive games in their qualification campaign before they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay in their previous game.

Argentina vs Venezuela Prediction

Argentina have a stellar squad at their disposal and have carved out a lead of 10 points for themselves at the top of the qualification table. The Albicelestes were kept at bay by Colombia in their previous game and will need to be at their prolific best this week.

Venezuela have struggled in this fixture in the past and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Thursday. Argentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Venezuela

Argentina vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to score first - Yes

