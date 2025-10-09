Argentina vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Argentina and Venezuela are back in action on Friday when they go head-to-head in a friendly fixture in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. While Lionel Scaloni’s men are on a five-game unbeaten run against Venezuela, their last friendly encounter ended in a 3-1 victory in favor of Venezuela back in March 2019.

Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying journey ended in defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Ecuador in a heated contest at the Estadio Monumental.

Despite the disappointing end to the campaign, Lionel Scaloni will take pride in his side’s performance in the campaign as they picked up 38 points from their 18 matches to finish nine points clear at the top of the table.

Next up for Argentina is the challenge of an opposing side that have failed to win any of their last five encounters, losing four and claiming one draw since a 3-1 victory in March 2019.

Meanwhile, it was a gut-wrenching end to the World Cup qualifiers for Venezuela last time out as they fell to a 6-3 loss against Colombia in their must-win group finale at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin.

That result left Oswaldo Vizcarrondo’s men with three defeats from their final three matches, a run which saw them finish eighth in the table with 18 points from 18 games, just two points below the qualifying playoff spot.

While Venezuela will look to pick themselves up this weekend, results on the road leave little room for optimism, given that they have lost each of their last six competitive away matches.

Argentina vs Venezuela Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, Argentina have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Venezuela have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Both nations met in the World Cup qualifiers on September 9, with Argentina claiming a 3-0 win in Buenos Aires, while their last friendly encounter came back in March 2019, when Venezuela secured a 3-1 victory.

Argentina are on a run of 12 consecutive friendly victories, a run stretching back to November 2019, when they played out a 2-2 stalemate with Uruguay.

Venezuela have lost each of their most recent seven away matches across all competitions since a 3-0 win over Jamaica in July 2024.

Argentina vs Venezuela Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Argentina and Venezuela have produced a combined 32 goals and another thrilling contest is on the cards in Miami. Argentina have regrouped since their loss against Ecuador and we predict they will return to winning ways against Venezuela, who have lost each of their last seven away matches.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Venezuela

Argentina vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: First to score - Argentina (Scaloni’s men have opened the scoring in their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of Argentina's last five games)

