Argentina Women vs Colombia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 28th 2025

Argentina Women will square off against Colombia Women at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in the Copa America Femenina semifinal on Monday. La Albiceleste concluded the first phase of the competition with a 100% record, while Las Chicas Superpoderosas went unbeaten, recording two wins.

Argentina met hosts Ecuador Women in their previous outing on Thursday and registered a 2-0 win. Kishi Denise Núñez scored in the first half, and second-half substitute Florencia Bonsegundo doubled their lead in the 70th minute.

Las Cafeteras met defending champions Brazil Women in their final match of the first phase on Thursday and were held to a goalless draw. They failed to score for the second time in four games in the competition while keeping their third clean sheet.

Argentina Women vs Colombia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 14 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with as many as seven games ending in draws. La Albiceleste have a narrow 4-3 lead in wins.

They are evenly matched in their three Copa America Femenina meetings, recording one win apiece.

They last met in a friendly in November and played out a 1-1 draw. A penalty shootout was held to determine the winner of the match, and Argentina came out on top, recording a 6-5 win.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Interestingly, they had met in the semifinals of the 2022 edition as well, and Las Cafeteras recorded a 1-0 win.

Colombia Women have made it to the final of the Copa America Femenina in three of the last four editions.

Las Cafeteras have lost just one of their last 10 games in the Copa America while recording six wins. They have also kept six clean sheets in that period.

Argentina Women vs Colombia Women Prediction

La Albiceleste were the only team to finish the first phase with a 100% record, keeping three clean sheets while scoring six goals. Notably, they are winless in their last five meetings against Las Chicas Superpoderosas, failing to score in two. Apart from a place in the final for the first time since 2006, if they secure a win here, they will also earn a direct place in the 2028 Olympics.

Las Cafeteras concluded the group stage of the competition with the joint-best attacking record, scoring 12 goals in four games. They took their tally in the Copa America Femenina to 101 goals, becoming just the third team after Argentina and Brazil to achieve the feat.

While both teams head into the match in great form, the 2022 runners-up have failed to score in two of their four games. With that in mind, and considering Argentina's 100% record, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Argentina Women 2-1 Colombia Women

Argentina Women vs Colombia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina Women to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

