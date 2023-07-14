Argentina Women vs Peru Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14th 2023

Argentina Women will entertain Peru Women at the Estadio Único de San Nicolás in an international friendly on Friday.

The hosts are playing their first friendly since April and it is also their first friendly ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They have qualified for the World Cup for just the third time. The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to qualify for the main event. They will also play their first friendly since April.

The hosts recorded a 3-0 win in their previous friendly against Venezuela in April, thanks to goals from Estefanía Banini, Florencia Bonsegundo, and Sophia Braun. The visitors, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 loss to Uruguay.

Argentina will kick start their World Cup campaign against Italy on Monday.

Argentina Women vs Peru Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met nine times in all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in these games with six wins. The visitors have just one win to their name and one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in the first round of the Copa America Femina last year, with Argentina recording a comfortable 4-0 win.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets in these wins as well. They have outscored their opponents 11-1 in these games.

The visitors are winless in all competitions since 2006. They have failed to score in eight of their last 10 games in all competitions. They have conceded 36 goals in these games while scoring just two goals in that period.

The hosts have recorded three wins in a row against the visitors, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Argentina Women vs Peru Women Prediction

La Albiceleste have been in good touch recently and have won four of their five games in 2023. They have scored 11 goals in these games while conceding just once. They have a solid record against the visitors, winning three games in a row, and should have the upper hand at home.

La Rojiblanca have been in poor form recently and have struggled defensively, conceding nine goals in two games in 2023. Considering their poor form and poor recent record against the hosts, we expect Argentina to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Argentina Women 2-0 Peru Women

Argentina Women vs Peru Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina Women to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mariana Larroquette to score or assist any time - Yes