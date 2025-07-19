Argentina Women vs Peru Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21st 2025

Argentina Women will face Peru Women at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil on Monday in another group-stage game of their 2025 Copa América Femenina campaign. La Albiceleste have enjoyed a bright start to their continental campaign and will confirm a spot in the semifinals of the tournament with a win on Monday as they sit atop Group A with six points.
They made it two wins from two in the competition last time out as they beat Chile Women 2-1, finding themselves a goal down at the break and then drawing level via a Daiana Falfan header 15 minutes from normal time before team captain Aldana Cometti headed home the game-winner in the 91st minute.
Peru, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chile on the opening day before losing 3-1 to hosts Ecuador in game two. They were then beaten 1-0 by Uruguay Women last time out, conceding the sole goal of the game midway through the second half.
La Bicolor, who sit rock-bottom in the group, have been eliminated from the tournament but will remain keen to get some points on the board before they exit the continental stage next week.
Argentina Women vs Peru Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Monday's game will mark just the fourth meeting between the two nations. Argentina have won all three of their previous contests by an aggregate scoreline of 11-0.
- The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in July 2023, which La Albiceleste won 4-0.
- Peru have conceded seven goals in this year's Copa America Femenina. Only Bolivia (10) have shipped more.
- Argentina are ranked 32nd in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings while their weekend opponents are ranked 77th.
Argentina Women vs Peru Women Prediction
La Albiceleste are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous five outings. They are by far the stronger side heading into the midweek clash and will be looking to seal their qualification in style.
La Bicolor have failed to perform in this fixture historically and could see defeat here.
Prediction: Argentina Women 3-0 Peru Women
Argentina Women vs Peru Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Argentina Women to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Peru's last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Argentina's last eight matches)