Argentina Women vs South Africa Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

Argentina face South Africa at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Thursday (July 27) in their second game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

La Albiceleste headed into the World Cup in good form but stumbled in their group opener on Monday, losing 1-0 to Italy. Argentina looked set to be headed towards a draw before their opponents scored a late and well-deserved winner.

Argentina are making their fourth appearance in the World Cup and will be desperate to pick up their first win at the tournament this week.

South Africa, meanwhile, also kicked off their World Cup campaign on the wrong foot, losing 2-1 to Sweden on Sunday. Hildah Magaia opened the scoring for the Banyana Banyana after the restart before Swedem scored twice later on to clinch all three points.

Argentina Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two games. The game will also see the Albiceleste play their first game against an African side.

The Banyana Banyana's last meeting against South American opposition came in September last year, losing 3-0 and 6-0 to Brazil.

La Albiceleste have scored in all but one of their last seven games across competitions.

South Africa have kept one clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Argentina are 28th in the FIFA rankings, 26 places above South Africa.

Argentina Women vs South Africa Women Prediction

Argentina's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back wins. They managed just one shot on target in their group opener.

South Africa, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last six across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the South American side win this one.

Prediction: Argentina 2-0 South Africa

Argentina Women vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Argentina

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of South Africa's last four competitive games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Argentina's last eight games.)