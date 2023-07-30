Argentina Women vs Sweden Women prediction and betting tips | August 2nd 2023 

Argentina Women will face Sweden Women at the FMG Stadium, Waikato on Wednesday in the final round of the group stages of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

La Albiceleste kicked off their group stage run against Italy Women and were beaten 1-0 after an underwhelming performance. They then faced South Africa women in their second group game which saw them pick up a 2-2 draw via second-half goals from Sophia Braun and Romina Nunez.

However, Argentina sit rock-bottom in Group G with one point and must win on Wednesday to retain any hope of advancement.

On the other hand, Sweden picked up a narrow but well-deserved 2-1 comeback win over South Africa in their group opener last weekend. They then breezed past Italy in game two with a comprehensive 5-0 victory which saw four players getting on the scoresheet including Arsenal duo Stina Blackstenius and Amanda Ilestedt.

Blågult have guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages of the competition and only need a point on Wednesday to confirm their status as group winners.

Argentina Women vs Sweden Women head-to-head and key numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the second meeting between Argentina and Sweden.

The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the group stages of the 2008 Olympic Games where Sweden won 1-0.

La Albiceleste have had 13 meetings against European countries and have won just one of those games. They have picked up two draws in that period and have lost the other 10.

Sweden was ranked third in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 25 places above their midweek opponents.

Blågult have featured in every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since its inception in 1991.

Argentina Women vs Sweden Women Prediction

Argentina are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning five of their previous six games. They are without a win in their 11 World Cup games and will be desperate to end that streak this week.

Meanwhile, Sweden is on a run of back-to-back victories. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Blågult come out on top here.

Prediction: Argentina Women 0-3 Sweden Women

Argentina Women vs Sweden Women betting tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sweden

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Sweden's last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Argentina has found the back of the net in just two of the last nine matches)