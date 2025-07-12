Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors get their 2025 Argentine Primera Division Clausura campaign underway when they lock horns at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday. Miguel Angel Russo’s side will look to get the season off on the front foot, having recently suffered a group-stage exit from the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ad

Argentinos Juniors suffered a quarter-final exit from the Primera Division Apertura playoff as they suffered a penalty-shootout defeat against San Lorenzo following a 1-1 stalemate in normal time on May 19.

Nicolas Diez’s men edged a standout regular-season campaign, where they picked up 33 points from 15 games to finish top of the table, edging out runners-up Boca Juniors on goal difference.

Argentinos Juniors were last in action on May 28, when they picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Excursionistas in the round of 32 of the Copa Argentina.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Boca Juniors were knocked out of the FIFA Club World Cup in the group stages after picking up two points from three games in Group C to finish third in the table.

Russo’s men played out stalemates against Portuguese powerhouse Benfica and New Zealand outfit Auckland City, with a 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich sandwiched between the two draws.

Like Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors reached the quarter-finals of the Apertura playoffs last season before falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of River Plate.

Ad

Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Boca Juniors hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Argentinos Juniors have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Boca Juniors have failed to win six of their last seven away matches, losing three and claiming three draws since late March.

Argentinos Juniors are unbeaten in 10 of their 12 home games in 2025, picking up eight wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Ad

Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Despite their exit from the Club World Cup, Boca Juniors can take pride in their performance and will look to draw inspiration from it ahead of the start of the new league campaign.

While we expect Argentinos to put up a fight, Russo’s men have lost just one of their last 10 meetings and we fancy them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Argentinos Juniors 1-2 Boca Juniors

Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Boca Juniors to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More