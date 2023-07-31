Argentinos Juniors vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1, 2023

Argentinos Juniors and Fluminense lock horns at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Tuesday (August 1).

The hosts were sent crashing back to earth in the Primera Division, as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Estudiantes on Friday. Before that, Gabriel Milito’s side were on a three-game winning streak and unbeaten in five outings, winning three.

Argentinos now turn their attention to the Libertadores, where they finished runner-ups in Group E, picking up 11 points in six games.

Fluminense, meanwhile, picked up a 1-0 win over Santos on Saturday to move into fifth place in the league. Before hat, Fernando Diniz’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat against Coritiba at the Estadio Couto Pereira on July 24, which snapped their two-game unbeaten run.

Fluminense now return to action in the Libertadores, where they finished Group D winners, despite picking up one point from their last three group games.

Argentinos Juniors vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fluminense are unbeaten in two meetings against Argentinos, winning one. They drew 2-2 in their first meeting in February 2011, two weeks before the Brazilian outfit won 4-2.

Argentinos have won all but one of their last four games across competitions, with Friday’s loss to Estudiantes being the exception.

Fluminense have are without a win in eight away games, losing seven since a 2-0 victory at Cruzeiro in May.

The Argentine outfit are unbeaten in three Copa Libertadores home games, winning twice.

Argentinos Juniors vs Fluminense Prediction

Fluminense’s form on the road is nothing to write home about, which should give Argentinos a slight edge. Milito’s men are also the more in-form side and should claim a narrow win at home.

Prediction: Argentinos 1-0 Fluminense

Argentinos Juniors vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winner - Argentinos

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Fluminense’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of Argentinos' last seven outings.)