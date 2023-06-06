Argentinos Juniors vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7, 2023

Argentinos Juniors welcome Liverpool to the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Copa Libertadores group stage on Wednesday (June 7).

Argentinos are atop Group E and have gone unbeaten in four games. Liverpool, meanwhile, are in last place, so this is a must-win match for them, as they trail the leaders by four points.

The hosts were held to a goalless draw by Corinthians in their previous outing. Liverpool, meanwhile, recorded their first win in the competition last time around. Ruben Bentancourt's 65th-minute winner helped them beat Independiente del Valle.

If Argentinos take the win, they will secure a place in the knockouts. The Uruguayan club, meanwhile, need a win to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Argentinos Juniors vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture last month. Bentancourt's brace helped Liverpool eke out a 2-2 draw.

Argentinos have just one win in their last five home games, keeping two clean sheets and failing to score twice.

Liverpool have just one win on their travels this season and have not scored in three of their last five away games.

Argentinos have not scored in three of their last four games across competitions.

The hosts havetwo wins, two defeats and a draw in five meetings against Uruguayan opponents.

Liverpool are winless in three meetings against Argentine opponents.

Argentinos have the best defensive record in the Libertadores, conceding twice in four games.

Liverpool have conceded seven goals in four games this season.

Argentinos Juniors vs Liverpool Prediction

Argentions are unbeaten in the Libertadores. They have recently seen a drop in form, scoring just once in four games. They have conceded twice in the Libertadores this term, with both coming against Liverpool.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form, losing once in seven games. After failing to score in their first two games of the competition, they have scored thrice in two games.

While Argentinos have struggled in recent games, considering their home advantage and form in the competition, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Argentinos Juniors 1-1 Liverpool

Argentinos Juniors vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ruben Bentancourt to score or assist any time - Yes

