Aris Limassol vs BATE Borisov Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2023

Aris Limassol will play host to BATE Borisov at Alphamega Stadium in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday.

Aris Limassol vs BATE Borisov Preview

Aris Limassol come into this meeting on the back of their victory in the Cypriot Super Cup. They defeated Omonia Nicosia 2-0 on Friday to claim their first accolade in this category. The hosts had a bye to the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round as champions of the Cypriot First Division – their first top-flight title.

The Light Brigade played three friendlies in the preseason, losing twice, against Sturm Graz (2-0) and Dinamo Kiev (4-0), and drawing against Austria Vienna (1-1). However, Aris Limassol will take confidence from their impressive home record as they welcome BATE Borisov for the sides’ first-ever clash.

BATE Borisov came through the first qualifying round after defeating Partizani Tirana 3-1 on aggregate. They last played in the Champions League in 2019-20 when they exited in the second qualifying round. They have reached the group stage on five occasions and could have that in their sights once more in this campaign.

Zholto-Sinie proved to local critics that they were Europe-worthy this season after crossing the Champions League first qualifying round. They finished third in the Belarusian Premier League last season and had no chance of competing in Europe. However, they were awarded the spot after the top two teams were found guilty of match-fixing.

Aris Limassol vs BATE Borisov Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aris Limassol have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Aris Limassol have conceded 11 goals against five scored in their last five matches.

Aris Limassol have played only two European matches as opposed to 158 for BATE Borisov.

BATE Borisov have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away matches.

Aris Limassol have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five matches while BATE Borisov have won four times and drawn once.

Aris Limassol vs BATE Borisov Prediction

Aris Limassol’s top scorer Aleksandr Kokorin has left for Fiorentina. He led the side with 13 goals last season. It will be interesting to see if newly-recruited strikers Rasheed Yusuf and Jaden Montnor can step into his shoes.

Valery Gromyko has been a top performer for BATE Borisov in the new season, with six goals and two assists to his name so far. Dmitriy Antilevskiy boasts four assists and one goal in the Champions League.

BATE Borisov’s individualities and European experience could give them an edge.

Prediction: Aris Limassol 1-2 BATE Borisov

Aris Limassol vs BATE Borisov Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – BATE Borisov

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: BATE Borisov to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Aris Limassol to score - Yes