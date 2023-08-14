Aris Limassol vs Rakow Czestochowa Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th August 2023

Aris Limassol host Rakow Czestochowa at the Alphamega Stadium on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie, looking to overturn the deficit.

The Light Brigade were beaten 2-1 in the first leg. Vladyslav Kocherhin opened the scoring for Rakow in the seventh minute before Fabian Piasecki doubled their advantage from the penalty spot just after the hour mark.

Then, with just two minutes of normal time left on the clock, Mihlali Mayambela pulled one back for Limassol, but it was too little too late.

Having scored 11 goals over two legs against BATE Borisov in the previous round, the Cypriot side were a pale shadow of their rip-roaring selves here. In fact, Mayambela's goal was their only shot on target.

On the other hand, Rakow have been on fire in the Champions League qualifiers this season. The Polish side overcame Flora 4-0 on aggregate in the first round before seeing off Qarabag 4-3 on aggregate in the next.

Now with a 2-1 advantage over Limassol, the Medallions are on their way to the playoffs, but cannot be complacent in Limassol, as it's the narrowest of scorelines at the moment.

Aris Limassol vs Rakow Czestochowa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between Aris Limassol and Rakow Czestochowa.

Rakow Czestochowa have reached the playoffs in both their previous excursions in Europe, but have never made it to the group stages.

In eight European qualifying matches away from home, Rakow have lost only twice and won four times.

Aris Limassol have won both their home matches of the European qualifiers, scoring eight goals and conceding twice: 2-0 vs Neftci Baku and 6-2 vs BATE Borisov.

In nine official matches this season, Rakow have scored at least twice in five of them.

Rakow's Vladyslav Kocherhin is looking to score in their third game in a row.

Aris Limassol vs Rakow Czestochowa Prediction

Aris Limassol are tough to beat at home and have a good record in European games on home turf. Rakow, for all their free-scoring form right now, could be held to a draw here, but that's enough for them to reach the playoffs.

Prediction: Aris Limassol 1-1 Rakow Czestochowa

Aris Limassol vs Rakow Czestochowa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes