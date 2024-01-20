Aris vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Aris will welcome Olympiacos to the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium for a Greek Super League matchday 19 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to build on their penalty shootout victory over AEK in the Greek Cup round of 16 on Wednesday. Mijat Gacinovic gave AEK the lead in first-half injury time while Loren Moron drew the game level in the 58th minute. The two sides could not be separated after extra time, with Aris eventually progressing with a 4-2 victory on penalties.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, also fell to a penalty shootout victory at home to Panathinaikos in the cup, losing 7-6 on penalties.

They will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them claim maximum points with a 3-2 away win over Kifisia. Aris, meanwhile, dispatched Panetolikos with a 4-0 away win.

The victory left them in fifth spot in the table, having garnered 30 points from 18 games. Olympiacos are fourth with 35 points to show for their efforts in 18 games.

Aris vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have 76 wins from the last 126 head-to-head games. Aris were victorious on 24 occasions while 36 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Olympiacos claimed a 4-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Aris are unbeaten in their last five home games across competitions, winning four games in this sequence.

The last six head-to-head games hosted by Aris have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Olympiacos have the best away defensive record this season, having conceded just six goals in nine games on their travels.

Aris have the second-best home record in the league with 23 points garnered from 10 games.

Aris vs Olympiacos Prediction

Just five points separate the two sides in the standings, with Olympiacos sitting directly above their hosts. Aris know that a win here would cut the deficit to two points and they will go all out to get the victory.

Olympiacos have fallen further off the pace in the title race and cannot afford to drop too many more points. They were also eliminated from the Greek Cup by their eternal rivals in midweek and another defeat here would increase the pressure on Carlos Carvalhal.

We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Aris 1-2 Olympiacos

Aris vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Olympiacos to score in both halves