Aris vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Aris and Panathinaikos will square off in the Greek Super League round 22 clash on Sunday (February 9th). The game will be played at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Athens Kallithea last weekend. Hamza Mendyl's 22nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to arch-rivals Olympiacos in the second leg of their Greek Cup quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. Christos Mouzakitis scored the match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time, two minutes after Ayoub El Kaabi missed a penalty for the hosts.

The Shamrock will shift their focus to the league, where their last game saw them come back from a two-goal deficit to claim a 3-2 home win over OFI Crete.

The win left them in third spot in the table, having garnered 43 points from 21 games. Aris are sixth on 34 points.

Aris vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Panathinaikos have 75 wins from the last 136 head-to-head games. Aris were victorious on 29 occasions while 32 games ended in draws.

One of those draws came in the reverse fixture when both sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in October 2024.

Fourteen of the last 15 head-to-head games, including each of the last eight, have produced less than three goals.

Four of Aris' last five league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Panathinaikos' last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Panathinaikos are unbeaten in their last 15 league games (10 wins).

Aris vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Aris are three points away from the Championship playoff spots but have lost three of the last four head-to-head games they have hosted (one win).

Panathinaikos are four points behind table-toppers Olympiacos and level on points with AEK Athens as they chase a first league title in 15 years. Rui Vitoria's side saw their 16-game unbeaten run across competitions end in midweek and will be keen to bounce back to winning ways.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Aris 0-1 Panathinaikos

Aris vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

