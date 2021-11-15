Armenia 1-4 Germany: 5 talking points as Die Mannschaft wrap up qualifying campaign in style | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Germany thumped Armenia 4-1 in Yerevan on the final matchday of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to wrap up their campaign on a high note. Kai Havertz opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with Ilkay Gundogan then netting twice, including a penalty, before Jonas Hofmann rounded off the rout.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan pulled one back for the hapless hosts through a penalty in the 59th minute. But it was nowhere near enough, as Armenia's campaign ended with a fourth-place finish.

The Mountaineers started with three wins from three, but then failed to win any of the next seven. They never looked likely to get anything from this one either, with Die Mannschaft simply a class apart on the night.

Hansi Flick's side ended the qualifiers with 27 points from a possible 30. They can look forward to beginning their preparations for the Qatar showpiece from March 2022.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 Jonas Hofmann could be Germany's solution to right-back woes

The Borussia Monchengladbach star was a class act.

Germany may have finally found the panacea to their right-back woes in Jonas Hofmann, who had another terrific game.

He ran down the flank with tremendous energy, and showed excellent dynamism in the attack. Hofmann assisted Havertz for Germany's opener following a nice one-two with Thomas Muller.

The Borussia Monchengladbach star then got on the scoresheet himself in the second half. He latched onto a poor backpass from Mkhitaryan before steering a shot past the Armenian goalkeeper.

At 29, Hoffman is currently in the prime of his career, and has the potential to develop even further under the tutelage of Hansi Flick.

#4 Armenia lacked end product on the counter

Armenia's counter-attacks fizzled out.

In a lopsided opening half, Germany were in cruise control. The Mountaineers, meanwhile, only produced a few flickers on the counters. But in the second half, Armenia executed their plan with considerable improvement, although their end product was still lacking.

Khoren Bayramyan arguably came closest, but fired his effort into the side netting. Armenia's intermittent counters died out completely after Germany's fourth goal of the night.

Against much weaker sides, they might as well have pulled back one or two more, as there was promise. But the pressure put by Germany also rattled Armenia.

