Armenia vs Cyprus Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

Armenia host Cyprus at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Tuesday for an international friendly, looking to end the international break on a positive note.

The Mountaineers were beaten 2-1 by Turkey in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday. An own goal from Ozan Kabak in the eighth minute was canceled out by Orkun Kokcu just past the half-hour mark, before Muhammed Aktürkoğlu scored the winner for the Crescent Stars midway through the second half.

With yet another disappointing result, Armenia merely continued from where they left off in 2022, while their winless run now extends to eight games, of which they have lost seven.

Head coach Oleksandr Petrakov may tweak his formation for the friendly game after setting his side out to play deep against Turkey with five at the back, a ploy that clearly didn't work.

Cyprus also began their road to Euro 2024 on a losing note, going down 3-0 to Scotland in Glasgow. John McGinn put the hosts in front in the 21st minute before Scott McTominay added two more goals late on.

Like Armenia, the island outfit have never qualified for a major international tournament before.

Armenia vs Cyprus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six previous clashes between the sides, with Cyprus winning six times and losing to Armenia just once.

Armenia's only win over Cyprus came in November 2017, a 3-2 victory in a friendly game that ended their run of four losses in the fixture.

Armenia are winless in their last eight games and have won just one of their last 10.

Armenia have lost their last three home games.

Cyprus have lost two of their last three away games.

Cyprus have failed to score in two of their last three games.

Armenia vs Cyprus Prediction

Both teams are coming off the back of defeats here, but since it's not a Euro qualifier, they could approach the game less cautiously and with a weakened side too.

Armenia have the home advantage here but their record in the last few games has been poor, which could give Cyprus a chance to walk away with at least a draw.

Prediction: Armenia 1-1 Cyprus

Armenia vs Cyprus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes