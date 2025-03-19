Armenia vs Georgia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Armenia and Georgia return to action in the UEFA Nations League when they lock horns in the first leg of their playoff clash on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since November 2020, when Willy Sagnol’s men secured a 2-1 victory in Tbilisi.

Armenia closed out their fixtures for the 2024-25 Nations League on a high as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Latvia in a must-win tie at the Skonto Stadium on November 17.

This result saw Suren Chakhalyan’s side leapfrog Faroe Islands to clinch a second-place finish in Group C4 as they finished seventh in the standings, one point above the Landslidid just outside the promotion playoff spot.

While Armenia will be looking to secure a vital first-leg advantage in their quest to move up to League C, they will need to be at their best on Thursday as they have failed to win four of their last five competitive home matches since September 2023.

Having kicked off their Nations League quest with so much promise, Georgia ultimately ran out of steam as they failed to win their final four matches in Group B1.

Sagnol’s men picked up back-to-back wins over Czechia and Albania in their opening two games before managing just one point from the subsequent 12 available.

This poor run saw Georgia finish third in Group B1, level on seven points with rock-bottom Albania in the automatic relegation spot, albeit narrowly edging the Red and Blacks on goal difference.

Armenia vs Georgia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Georgia hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, having won three of the last seven meetings between the two teams.

Armenia have picked up one fewer in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Armenia have won just three of their last 16 matches across all competitions while losing 10 and claiming three draws since September 2023.

Georgia have failed to win eight of their last 10 competitive away matches, losing seven and claiming one draw since June 2023.

Armenia vs Georgia Prediction

Looking at past meetings between Armenia and Georgia, we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium with plenty of goalmouth action.

Sagnol’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are backing them to come out on top, taking a first-leg advantage back to the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

Prediction: Armenia 1-2 Georgia

Armenia vs Georgia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Georgia to win

Tip 2: First to score - Georgia (Armenia have conceded the opening goal in four of their last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the hosts’ last 10 outings)

