Armenia vs Kazakhstan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2024

Armenia and Kazakhstan return to action on Friday when they go head-to-head in a friendly at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Friday. Both sides head into the weekend on a poor run of form and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Armenia were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Slovenia at the Stožice Stadium on Tuesday.

Oleksandr Petrakov’s men have now lost four games on the bounce and have failed to win their last nine outings across all competitions since beating Latvia 2-1 in June 2023.

This poor run of results has been owing to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have conceded 13 goals and failed to keep any clean sheets in their last nine outings.

Like Armenia, Kazakhstan continue to struggle for results as they suffered a 2-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Luxembourg on March 26.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s men have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions, with a 2-0 friendly victory over Turkmenistan on March 13 being the exception.

Next up for Kazakhstan is the stern challenge of an opposing side that they have failed to get the better of in their last four meetings since November 2007.

Armenia vs Kazakhstan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Armenia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Kazakhstan have picked up two wins in that time, while both sides have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Armenia are unbeaten in their last four games against Cherchesov’s men, claiming three wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in November 2007.

Kazakhstan have lost their last three away matches across all competitions, conceding nine goals and scoring twice since a 2-1 win over Finland in October 2023.

Armenia vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Armenia and Kazakhstan have struggled for results in their recent outings and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. While both sides are evenly matched on paper, we predict Armenia will come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Armenia 2-1 Kazakhstan

Armenia vs Kazakhstan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Armenia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Kazakhstan’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two nations)