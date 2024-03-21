Armenia vs Kosovo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024

Armenia and Kosovo will be in action for the first time this year when they go head-to-head in a friendly at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Friday (March 22).

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since November 2022, since a thrilling 2-2 friendly stalemate.

Armenia were left empty-handed, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Croatia in their final 2024 European Champions qualification game last time out. That summed up a poor qualifying campaign for Oleksandr Petrakov’s men, who won two of their eight games in Group D to finish fourth with eight points. Armenia head into the weekend without a win in six games across competitions.

Kosovo, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Belarus in their final Euro 2024 qualifier. Franco Foda’s side finished in penultimate spot in Group I of the qualifiers after just two wins and picking 11 points in 10 games. Kosovo have won just one win in seven away games.

Armenia vs Kosovo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Kosovo have lost once in four games, winning twice, since October.

Armenia are winless in six games across competitions, losing four, since a 2-1 victory over Latvia in June.

Kosovo have won once in seven away games, losing four, since June 2022.

Armenia vs Kosovo Prediction

The two sides are separated by just eight places in the FIFA rankings, so expect a cagey affair at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. Armenia should do just enough to come away with a narrow home win.

Prediction: Armenia 2-1 Kosovo

Armenia vs Kosovo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Armenia to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Armenia’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been been at least 11 corners in five of Armenia’s last six outings.)