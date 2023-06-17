Armenia vs Latvia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2023

Armenia will welcome Latvia to the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in qualifying for UEFA Euro 2024 on Monday.

The hosts recorded an impressive 4-2 away win over Wales on Friday thanks to braces from Grant-Leon Ranos and Lucas Zelarayán. It was their first win in all competitions in over a year. They trail Group D leaders Turkey by just three points and have one game in hand.

The visitors have suffered back-to-back defeats in their qualifying campaign and fell to a 3-2 defeat against Turkey on Friday. Kristers Tobers scored in injury time to equalize for them but İrfan Kahveci scored within a minute to earn a dramatic win for Turkey. It was their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Armenia vs Latvia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice thus far, with both games being friendlies. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in these games with one win and a draw.

The hosts have failed to score in their two meetings against the visitors.

The hosts are winless in nine of their last 10 games in all competitions, failing to score in four games in that period.

They are winless in their last four home games, suffering three defeats in that period.

The visitors have failed to score in just one of their last 14 games in all competitions.

Armenia have scored one goal apiece in five of their last seven home games.

Both teams have conceded four goals in two games in the European qualifiers this season and the hosts have outscored the visitors 5-2 in that period.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in four of their last six games in all competitions.

Armenia vs Latvia Prediction

Havakakan have struggled in their recent games but produced a remarkable performance in their previous outing against Wales. Zelarayán scored twice and picked up an assist to continue his rich form in the international break as well.

The visitors put up a good fight against Turkey last time around and are expected to produce another strong display in this match. They are yet to concede a goal against the hosts.

Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Armenia 2-1 Latvia

Armenia vs Latvia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Armenia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Zelarayán to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes