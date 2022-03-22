Armenia vs Montenegro prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Armenia host Montenegro at the Stepanakert Republican Stadium in Stepanakert on Thursday for an international friendly.

The Mountaineers are looking to put the World Cup disappointment behind them and start afresh.

Despite going unbeaten in their first four games, including a win in each of their first three, they finished fourth in Group J.

Key player Henrikh Mkhitaryan also announced his retirement earlier this month.

The Brave Falcons met with a similar fate in Group G after finishing with an identical record as Armenia with three wins, three draws and four defeats from 10 qualifying games.

Now, both these sides look forward to the UEFA Nations League in June.

Montenegro have been drawn alongside Romania, Greece and Bosnia in Group 3 of League B, while Armenia face Scotland, Ireland and Ukraine in Group 1 of the same league.

Armenia vs Montenegro Head-To-Head

There have only been two previous clashes between the sides, with each team claiming one win.

Armenia beat Montenegro 3-2 at home in a 2018 World Cup qualifier but the latter gained revenge with a 4-1 thumping in the return.

Armenia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Montenegro Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-D

Armenia vs Montenegro Team News

Armenia

Head coach Joaquin Caparros had initially called up a 30-man squad for their friendlies against Montenegro and Norway.

But Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan and Club Brugge forward Sargis Adamyan have pulled out through injuries.

Cyprus-based defender Hovhannes Hambardzumyan has also withdrawn with COVID-19.

Injured: Lucas Zelarayan, Sargis Adamyan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hovhannes Hambardzumyan

Montenegro

The Brave Falcons have announced 25 players for their friendlies against Armenia and Greece, including seven uncapped players.

Atletico Madrid star Stefan Savic and former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic are among the more experienced stars called up.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Armenia vs Montenegro Predicted XI

Armenia (4-2-3-1): David Yurchenko; Davit Terteryan, Varazdat Haroyan, André Calisir, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Solomon Udo, Erik Vardanyan; Tigran Barseghyan, Artyom Avanesyan, Narek Grigoryan; Artur Miranyan.

Montenegro (5-4-1): Milan Mijatović; Nikola Vukčević, Igor Vujačić, Stefan Savić, Žarko Tomašević, Risto Radunović; Milutin Osmajić, Aleksandar Šćekić, Miloš Raičković, Marko Vukčević; Stevan Jovetić.

Armenia vs Montenegro Prediction

Even though it is only a friendly, the sides will be eager to return to winning ways here.

Armenia do not have many good options without Mkhitaryan, while Montenegro boast some decent attacking options which could help them to a win.

Prediction: Armenia 1-2 Montenegro

