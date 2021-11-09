Armenia vs North Macedonia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Armenia entertain North Macedonia at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixture on Thursday. Both teams are very much in contention to secure a spot in the next round and this is a must-win game for both sides.

Germany have booked their place in the World Cup finals while Romania are in second place in the Group J standings with 13 points. Armenia and North Macedonia both have 12 points apiece and will hope that Tricolorii drop points in their games against Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Armenia vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 11 times across all competitions, with all of their games coming in competitive fixtures. They have been evenly matched in this fixture, with four wins for each side and three games ending in a stalemate.

They have locked horns three times in World Cup qualifiers as well. The visiting side have the better record here with two wins, while one game ended in a draw.

They last met in the reverse fixture at Toshe Proeski Arena in September - the game ended in a goalless draw.

Armenia form guide (World Cup qualifiers): L-D-D-L-D

North Macedonia form guide (World Cup qualifiers): L-W-D-D-D

Armenia vs North Macedonia Team News

Armenia

There will be some notable absentees for the Mountaineers. Hrayr Mkoyan is ruled out with an injury, while Gevorg Ghazaryan is suspended for the game after a ruling from the sports court.

First-team defenders Taron Voskanyan and Varazdat Haroyan are suspended on account of yellow card accumulation, while Sargis Adamyan and Eduard Spertsyan are also set to miss out.

Injured: Hrayr Mkoyan

Suspended: Gevorg Ghazaryan, Taron Voskanyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Sargis Adamyan, Eduard Spertsyan

Unavailable: None

North Macedonia

There are some significant absentees for the visiting side as well as Arian Ademi, Erdal Rakip, Adis Jahovic and Boban Nikolov have all been ruled out with injuries. Captain Stefan Ristovski is suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the qualifying fixtures in October.

Injured: Arian Ademi, Erdal Rakip, Adis Jahovic, Boban Nikolov

Suspended: Stefan Ristovski

Armenia vs North Macedonia Predicted XI

Armenia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Yurchenko; Kamo Hovhannisyan, Andre Calisir, Zhirayr Margaryan, Davit Terteryan; Khoren Bayramyan, Lucas Zelarayan, Artak Grigoryan, Wbeymar Angulo; Tigran Barseghyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Kire Ristevski, Darko Velkovski, Ezgjan Alioski, Gjoko Zajkov; Elif Elmas, Boban Nikolov; Stefan Spirovski, Darko Churlinov; Milan Ristovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Armenia vs North Macedonia Prediction

Armenia are winless in their last five encounters and scored just three goals in those games. North Macedonia have fared a little better in the qualifying campaign, having found the back of the net 15 times.

Although both sides will have a few players missing, the visitors should be able to record a win here.

Prediction: Armenia 1-2 North Macedonia.

