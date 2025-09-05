Armenia vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Armenia kick off their quest for a place in the 2026 World Cup with a thrilling clash against Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Group F of the qualifiers on Saturday. Portugal are in action for the first time since clinching the UEFA Nations League crown in June and will look to get their qualifying campaign off on a high.

Armenia failed to return to winning ways last time out, salvaging only a 2-2 draw against Montenegro in their friendly at the Gradski Stadion Niksic on June 9.

Yeghishe Melikyan’s side have now gone four straight matches without a win across all competitions (3L, 1D), a run that saw them relegated from League C of the Nations League after a 9-1 aggregate loss against Georgia in the playoffs.

After three games on their travels, Armenia will return to home soil, where they have managed just one win from their last six competitive matches while losing four and claiming one draw since September 2023.

Portugal, on the other hand, beat Spain on penalties to lift the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League crown after fighting back from behind twice to force a 2-2 stalemate in normal time.

Roberto Martinez’s side clinched top spot in Group A1 of the Nations League with 14 points from six games before knocking out Denmark and Germany to reach the final.

Portugal now begin their quest for a seventh straight World Cup appearance, a run stretching back to 1998, when they missed out on the global tournament.

Armenia vs Portugal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Portugal have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having picked up four wins and two draws from the last six meetings between the two nations.

Their most recent encounter came in the European Championship qualifiers back in June 2015, when Portugal secured a 3-2 victory in Yerevan.

Armenia have failed to win eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, losing six and claiming two draws since September 2024.

Portugal, in contrast, are unbeaten in nine of their most recent 10 games, claiming seven wins and two draws since last September.

Armenia vs Portugal Prediction

While Armenia set out in search of their first win of the year, they have their work cut out against a star-studded Portugal side, who are currently sixth in the latest FIFA World Rankings. That said, we predict a one-sided affair in Yerevan, with Martinez’s men claiming all three points.

Prediction: Armenia 0-3 Portugal

Armenia vs Portugal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Armenia’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

