Armenia vs Republic of Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Armenia will host the Republic of Ireland at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Tuesday for round six in Group F of the UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The hosts will be keen to get their first points of the qualifiers and give themselves a fighting chance in what will be a difficult group to advance from.

Armenia were blown out of the water in the opening round as they suffered a 5-0 defeat to group favorites Portugal on Saturday, and will be desperate to bounce back immediately. The Havakakan have struggled to get results in recent times, with only one win from their last 10 games over the past year, but will remain optimistic to put up a good showing against the other underdog team in the group.

Ireland were down by two goals at the end of the first half but managed to take advantage of Hungary going down to 10 men early in the second half to earn a point in a 2-2 draw during the weekend.

The Boys in Green have picked up three draws and two wins across their last five outings and will hope to again avoid defeat this midweek as they try to earn a place in the World Cup finals for the first time since 2002.

Armenia vs Republic of Ireland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on four previous occasions going into Tuesday's game. Armenia won one of those games while Ireland won the remaining three.

The hosts have conceded 19 goals across their last five games.

The visitors have scored six goals across their last four meetings and conceded only four across those games.

The hosts have never made an appearance in the FIFA World Cup in their history.

Armenia are currently ranked 105th in the FIFA World Rankings, while the Republic of Ireland are ranked 60th.

Armenia vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

Armenia are underdogs going into Tuesday's qualifier fixture despite being at home and will need to be at their rarely seen best to get a win. The hosts will, however, hope to receive enough of a boost from their home advantage to get a draw.

Ireland will fancy their chances of getting all three points against the weakest team in the group, but will need to avoid complacency to steer clear of any surprises.

Prediction: Armenia 1-2 Republic of Ireland

Armenia vs Republic of Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Republic of Ireland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts’ last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last five games)

