Armenia vs Republic of Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Armenia and the Republic of Ireland will begin their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign when they lock horns at the Republican Stadium in Group B1 on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the weekend seeking to get one over the Boys in Green, having lost their two previous meetings against Ireland since 2010.

Armenia failed to pick up successive wins for the first time since March 2021. They were thrashed 9-0 by Norway in a friendly fixture on March 29.

Thag followed a 1-0 victory over Montenegro on March 24, which saw their nine-game winless run come to an end.

Armenia head into the weekend unbeaten in seven of their last nine home games, picking up five wins and two draws.

The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results, as they saw off Lithuania 1-0 in their most recent outing in March.

They are now unbeaten in their last eight outings across competitions, picking up four wins and as many draws since a 2-1 loss to Portugal in September 2021.

The Boys in Green have also won their last two games on the road, claiming 3-0 victories over Azerbaijan and Luxembourg respectively.

Armenia vs Republic of Ireland Head-To-Head

This will be just the third meeting between the two teams, with the Republic of Ireland winning their last two encounters.

Armenia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L.

Republic of Ireland Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W.

Armenia vs Republic of Ireland Team News

Armenia

Twenty-nine players have been called to the national team camp ahead of their upcoming Nations League games, including Cadiz defender Varazdat Haroyan and Club Brugge forward Sargis Adamyan.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Suspended: None.

Republic of Ireland

The Boys in Green will take to the pitch without Matt Doherty, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Matt Doherty.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Armenia vs Republic of Ireland Predicted XIs

Armenia (4-4-2): David Yurchenko; Taron Voskanyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Hrayr Mkoyan, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan; Tigran Barseghyan, Solomon Udo, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Khoren Bayramyan; Vahan Bichakhchyan, Sargis Adamyan.

Republic of Ireland (3-4-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Cyrus Christie, Shane Duffy, John Egan; Seamus Coleman, Josh Cullen, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane; Chiedozie Ogbene, Callum Robinson, Troy Parrott.

Armenia vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

This weekend sees two teams in contrasting form lock horns, with the Republic of Ireland being strong favourites to come away with a win. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, the visitors should pick up an opening-day victory.

Prediction: Armenia 0-2 Republic of Ireland.

