Armenia vs Romania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Armenia host Romania at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Wednesday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With two wins from as many games so far, the Havak'akan have made a fine start to their campaign. They trail Germany in Group J by virtue of goal difference.

They beat Liechtenstein on the opening day before seeing off Iceland last week in a tougher assignment, showing their willingness to fight for results.

In a fairly open group with four teams contesting for second place, the side from Caucasus have laid out an early claim.

Armenia impressed in last year's UEFA Nations League too, even securing promotion to League B for the 2022-23 edition.

So while they're hoping to make their first-ever appearance at the World Cup finals, Romania are looking to end a torrid run of fortunes in these qualifiers.

Last participating in the main event in 1998, the Tricolors will view a top-two finish as a realistic aim. There have been promising signs in recent matches.

After narrowly overcoming North Macedonia, Mirel Radoi's side frustrated the mighty Germany in a close 1-0 defeat.

Armenia vs Romania Head-To-Head

In five meetings so far, Romania are unbeaten against Armenia, winning four times.

Their last pair of fixtures came during the 2018 World Cup qualfiers, with the Tricolors winning by an aggregate score of 6-0.

👏 Let's hear it for Armenia



🇦🇲 They've just beaten Iceland and, for the first time in their history, have opened their #WCQ campaign with back-to-back wins #WorldCup | @OfficialArmFF pic.twitter.com/7aE0pH2qYW — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 28, 2021

Armenia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Romania Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Armenia vs Romania Team News

Armenia

Joaquin Caparros will be really happy with his side's performance so far, but may make a few changes for their final qualifying game of the month.

Arsen Beglaryan and Aleksandr Karapetyan might come into the starting lineup once again. Meanwhile, Khoren Bayramyan might be rewarded for his heroics off the bench against Iceland with a place in the starting lineup.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

In the 3-2 win over North Macedonia, 22yo winger Florinel Coman suffered an abductor muscle injury in his thigh which could take several weeks to heal; let’s hope he gets well soon#FCSB #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/09TYjMBUWf — Romanian Football (@RoFtbl) March 27, 2021

Romania

Florinel Coman sustained a muscle injury in their first qualifying game against North Macedonia and has been ruled out for several weeks.

Besides that, head coach Mirel Radoi doesn't have any injury problems.

Injured: Florinel Coman

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Armenia vs Romania Predicted XI

Armenia (4-4-2): David Yurchenko; Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Taron Voskanyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Tigran Barseghyan, Solomon Udo, Artak Grigoryan, Hakob Hakobyan; Aleksandre Karapetian, Sargis Adamyan.

Romania (4-2-3-1): Florin Nita; Nicusor Bancu, Alin Tosca, Vlad Chiriches, Ovidiu Popescu; Razvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu; Ianis Hagi, Alexandru Maxim, Dennis Man; George Puscas.

Armenia vs Romania Prediction

Given how these sides have performed, this could make for an interesting clash.

However, given that Armenia are at home where they have a decent record recently, they should have a slight advantage. We expect them to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Armenia 2-1 Romania