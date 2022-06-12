Armenia vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Armenia are set to play Scotland at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League.

Armenia come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Oleksandr Petrakov's Ukraine recently. Second-half goals from Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, Dynamo Kyiv right-back Oleksandr Karavayev and Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko secured the win for Ukraine.

Scotland, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland recently. Goals from Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne, Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott and Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi sealed the deal for their country.

Armenia vs Scotland Head-to-Head

The two countries have faced each other once before, with Scotland beating Armenia 2-0.

Armenia form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Scotland form guide: L-W-L-D-D

Armenia vs Scotland Team News

Armenia

Armenia have included Pyunik goalkeeper David Yurchenko, Cadiz centre-back Varazdat Haroyan, Slovan Bratislava midfielder Tigran Barseghyan, Alashkert midfielder Artak Grigoryan, Randers forward Edgar Babayan and Club Brugge striker Sargis Adamyan.

There could be a potential debut for Ararat midfielder Rudik Mkrtchyan. Columbus Crew attacker Lucas Zelarayan and BKMA Yerevan centre-back Hayk Ishkhanyan are both doubts to feature.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lucas Zelarayan, Hayk Ishkhanyan

Suspended: None

Scotland

Meanwhile, Scotland have named Everton right-back Nathan Patterson, Norwich City centre-back Grant Hanley, Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong and Bournemouth forward Ryan Christie in the squad.

There could be a potential debut for Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie and Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell. Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper and St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark have both withdrawn from the squad. Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes, Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack are all out injured.

Injured: Kieran Tierney, Ryan Jack, Lyndon Dykes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Armenia vs Scotland Predicted XI

Armenia Predicted XI (5-4-1): David Yurchenko, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Hrayr Mkoyan, Styopa Mkrtchyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Hovhannes Harutyunyan, Wbeymar Angulo, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Tigran Barseghyan, Sargis Adamyan

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Craig Gordon, John Souttar, Grant Hanley, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Aaron Hickey, Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn, Che Adams

Armenia vs Scotland Prediction

Armenia's overall quality has certainly diminished following the retirement of Roma star Henrikh Mkhitaryan. In his absence, the likes of Sargis Adamyan and Vahan Bichakhchyan will have to step up.

Scotland, on the other hand, will hope to get a positive result after some extremely disappointing performances recently.

Scotland to win.

Prediction: Armenia 0-1 Scotland

