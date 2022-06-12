Armenia vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Armenia are set to play Scotland at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League.
Armenia come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Oleksandr Petrakov's Ukraine recently. Second-half goals from Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, Dynamo Kyiv right-back Oleksandr Karavayev and Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko secured the win for Ukraine.
Scotland, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland recently. Goals from Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne, Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott and Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi sealed the deal for their country.
Armenia vs Scotland Head-to-Head
The two countries have faced each other once before, with Scotland beating Armenia 2-0.
Armenia form guide: L-L-W-L-W
Scotland form guide: L-W-L-D-D
Armenia vs Scotland Team News
Armenia
Armenia have included Pyunik goalkeeper David Yurchenko, Cadiz centre-back Varazdat Haroyan, Slovan Bratislava midfielder Tigran Barseghyan, Alashkert midfielder Artak Grigoryan, Randers forward Edgar Babayan and Club Brugge striker Sargis Adamyan.
There could be a potential debut for Ararat midfielder Rudik Mkrtchyan. Columbus Crew attacker Lucas Zelarayan and BKMA Yerevan centre-back Hayk Ishkhanyan are both doubts to feature.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Lucas Zelarayan, Hayk Ishkhanyan
Suspended: None
Scotland
Meanwhile, Scotland have named Everton right-back Nathan Patterson, Norwich City centre-back Grant Hanley, Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong and Bournemouth forward Ryan Christie in the squad.
There could be a potential debut for Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie and Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell. Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper and St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark have both withdrawn from the squad. Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes, Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack are all out injured.
Injured: Kieran Tierney, Ryan Jack, Lyndon Dykes
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Armenia vs Scotland Predicted XI
Armenia Predicted XI (5-4-1): David Yurchenko, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Hrayr Mkoyan, Styopa Mkrtchyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Hovhannes Harutyunyan, Wbeymar Angulo, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Tigran Barseghyan, Sargis Adamyan
Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Craig Gordon, John Souttar, Grant Hanley, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Aaron Hickey, Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn, Che Adams
Armenia vs Scotland Prediction
Armenia's overall quality has certainly diminished following the retirement of Roma star Henrikh Mkhitaryan. In his absence, the likes of Sargis Adamyan and Vahan Bichakhchyan will have to step up.
Scotland, on the other hand, will hope to get a positive result after some extremely disappointing performances recently.
Scotland to win.
Prediction: Armenia 0-1 Scotland