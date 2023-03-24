Armenia vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2023

Armenia and Turkey will get their quest for a place in the 2024 European Championship underway when they go head-to-head at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Saturday.

This weekend’s matchup will be an emotional one for the visitors, who are still picking themselves up following February’s devastating earthquakes.

While Armenia look to begin their qualifying campaign on a high, Saturday's game serves as an opportunity for a much-needed pick-me-up.

Oleksandr Petrakov’s men endured a poor outing in the 2022 UEFA Nations League, where they lost five of their six matches and suffered relegation as a result.

Armenia have failed to win their last seven matches across all competitions, losing six and claiming one draw since last June’s 1-0 victory over Ireland.

For Turkey, this will be their first footballing outing since February’s earthquake that rocked the nation.

Like many nations, Stefan Kuntz’s side took part in two friendlies last November, where they picked up successive wins over Scotland and the Czech Republic.

Turkey now set out to pick up a third straight victory and begin their quest for a third consecutive European Championship appearance on a high.

Armenia vs Turkey Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Armenia and Turkey, with Kuntz’s side winning their previous two encounters.

They first faced off in September 2008, when Turkey picked up a 2-0 victory 11 months before Kuntz's men secured another 2-0 win at the Ataturk Stadium.

Armenia head into the weekend winless in seven consecutive matches, picking up one draw and losing six in that time.

Armenia’s run has been owing to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have shipped 21 goals since their win over Ireland.

Turkey are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw in March 2022.

Armenia vs Turkey Prediction

While Armenia will be looking to stop the rot, they must see off the threat of Turkey, who have been solid in their last two matches. We anticipate a thrilling contest at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, with the visitors scraping a narrow victory.

Prediction: Armenia 1-2 Turkey

Armenia vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Turkey

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Turkey’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Austria’s last five games)

