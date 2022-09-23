Armenia vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2022

Armenia and Ukraine square off at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Group B1 of the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

The Mountaineers will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win any of their previous nine meetings.

Armenia were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 4-1 defeat against Scotland back in June.

They have now lost their last three games in the UEFA Nations League, stretching back to a 1-0 win over Ireland in their group opener on June 4.

With three points from four games, Armenia are currently rooted to the bottom of Group B1, one point away from third-placed Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, Ukraine suffered their first defeat of the campaign last time out as they were beaten 3-0 by Scotland.

Prior to that, they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Republic of Ireland on June 14 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With seven points from four games, Ukraine are currently second in the group standings, two points off first-placed Scotland.

Armenia vs Ukraine Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Ukraine have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from the last nine meetings between the sides.

Armenia are yet to taste victory against the visitors, while the spoils have been shared on three different occasions in this fixture.

Ukraine are unbeaten in five of their last seven away games in 2022, claiming four wins and one draw in that time.

Armenia head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive defeats, scoring once and conceding seven goals in that time.

Armenia vs Ukraine Prediction

While Ukraine have run out of steam in the Nations League, they will fancy their chances against an Armenia side who have lost their last three outings. We predict Ukraine will extend their solid run against the hosts and claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Armenia 1-2 Ukraine

Armenia vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ukraine

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Ukraine have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games against Armenia)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five encounters)

Tip 4: More than 2.5 goals scored in this encounter - Yes

