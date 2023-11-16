Armenia vs Wales Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023

Armenia will host Wales at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have had mixed results in the European qualifiers so far and are now in danger of missing out on yet another European Championship. They suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to 10-man Latvia in their last group game, failing to fashion any noteworthy chances to get back into the game despite dominating proceedings for most parts of the second half.

Armenia sit fourth in their group with seven points. Defeat on Saturday will mark the end of their qualification push while a draw could also prove highly detrimental to their chances.

Wales, meanwhile, had a slow start to their qualification campaign but have picked themselves up in recent games and remain hopeful of securing a spot in the final tournament next year. They picked up a 2-1 win over Croatia in their last match, with Harry Wilson scoring a second-half brace before their opponents scored a consolation goal.

The visitors sit second in Group D with 10 points from six games. Robert Page's men will guarantee automatic qualification with a win on Saturday should Croatia lose to Latvia elsewhere.

Armenia vs Wales Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Armenia and Wales. The hosts are undefeated in all three matchups, picking up two draws and a win.

Both sides have scored eight goals in Group D so far. Only last-placed Latvia (5) have scored fewer.

Armenia are without a clean sheet in their last 15 games across all competitions.

The Dragons were ranked 28th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 67 places above their weekend opponents.

Armenia vs Wales Prediction

Armenia are on a three-game losing streak after going undefeated in their four games prior. They have won just one of their last six matches on home soil and will be desperate for a result in Saturday's weighty outing.

Wales, on the other hand, have won their last three matches after managing just one win in their previous 13 games. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have just enough to pick up the win on Saturday.

Prediction: Armenia 0-1 Wales

Armenia vs Wales Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wales to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)