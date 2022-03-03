Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Two sides separated by two points and one place just above the relegation zone square off at the Bielefelder Alm Stadium when Arminia Bielefeld play host to Augsburg on Friday.

The hosts are currently 14th in the Bundesliga standings with 25 points from 24 games, while the visitors are 15th, two points above the relegation playoff spot.

Arminia Bielefeld were sent crashing back down to earth last weekend as they fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Bayer Leverkusen.

They have now failed to win three of their last four league games, losing two and claiming one draw in that time.

With 25 points from 24 games, Arminia Bielefeld are currently 14th in the Bundesliga standings, two points above Friday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, manager Markus Weinzierl will be delighted by his side’s performance at the weekend as they held on for a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Prior to that, Augsburg were on a run of two consecutive defeats after losing to Borussia Monchengladbach and Freiburg respectively.

Augsburg head into Friday’s game on a run of just one win from their last 10 games across all competitions, claiming five draws and losing four in that time.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg Head-To-Head

Augsburg have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from the last seven meetings between the sides. Arminia Bielefeld are yet to taste victory in this fixture, while two games have ended all square.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Augsburg Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Manuel Prietl remains the only guaranteed absentee for the hosts as he continues his return to full fitness after suffering an illness.

Injured: Manuel Prietl

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Robert Gumny, Tobias Strobl, Frederik Winther and Alfred Finnbogason are all recuperating from injuries and will miss Friday’s game. Andi Zeqiri remains ruled out with COVID-19.

Injured: Robert Gumny, Tobias Strobl, Frederik Winther, Alfred Finnbogason

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Andi Zeqiri

Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Laursen; Fabian Kunze, Sebastian Vasiliadis; Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schöpf, Masaya Okugawa; Janni Serra

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Raphael Framberger; Ruben Vargas, Niklas Dorsch, Carlos Gruezo, Lasse Gunther; Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Niederlechner

Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg Prediction

Winless in each of their last three games, Augsburg will hope to take the positives from their impressive display against Dortmund and pick up their first away win since last December.

However, with both sides in close proximity to the relegation places, we expect them to take a cautious approach to the game and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Augsburg

