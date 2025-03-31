Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

Arminia Bielefeld invite defending champions Bayer Leverkusen to Bielefelder Alm in the DFB-Pokal semi-final on Tuesday. Arminia overcame Werder Bremen 2-1 in the previous round, while Leverkusen registered a comeback 3-2 win at Koln in February.

Ad

Arminia are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning three. They drew 2-2 with Hannover 96 II in 3. Liga last week. Julian Kania scored his 12th goal of the campaign in the first half, while Mael Corboz equalised in the 86th minute.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, made it two wins on the trot last week, as they resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 3-1 home triumph over Bochum in the Bundesliga. Aleix García scored in the 20th minute before Victor Boniface and Amine Adli did so in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Arminia last played in the semi-finals of the cup in the 2014-15 campaign, losimg 4-0 to Wolfsburg, while Leverkusen lifted the DFB-Pokal trophy for the second time last season, beating Kaiserslautern 1-0.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 57 times across competitions. Leverkusen lead 25-18.

They last met in the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign, where Leverkusens secured a league double, recording a 7-0 win on aggregate.

Arminia are unbeaten in five home games across competitions, winning four wins, scoring 13 times.

Leverkusen have lost one of their last six away games across competitions, winning three, scoring at least twice in four games.

They have met thrice in the DFB-Pokal; Leverkusen have a 100% record, including a 2-0 away win in the second round in 2013.

Ad

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Arminia beat top-tier teams in their last three rounds of the DFB-Pokal, all at home. They have won one of their last seven meetings against Leverkusen, with that triumph registered away from home in the Bundesliga in 2021.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form. After three consecutive defeats across competitions earlier last month, they have won their last two games. They have scored at least twice in six of their last seven meetings against Arminia.

Ad

Edmond Tapsoba has a thigh injury and won't be risked. Nathan Tella was absent against Bochum with a muscle injury and faces a late fitness test. Florian Wirtz will likely return to action next week. Patrik Schick is the top scorer in the competition with four goals and is expected to start again.

Leverkusen have won their last 10 DFB-Pokal games, keeping six clean sheets, and should ecord a comfortable win.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Ad

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback