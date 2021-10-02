Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Struggling Arminia Bielefeld will lock horns with high-flying Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday in the latest round of Bundesliga games.

Arminia haven't been able to win a single game so far, and are 16th in the table with a tally of four points from six matches.

They played their most recent game in the league against Union Berlin and ended up losing the fixture 1-0. Kevin Behren scored the winner for Berlin in the 88th minute.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are coming off an emphatic 4-0 win against Celtic, and have been in fine form lately. They are second in the league table, with 13 points from six matches played so far. They have a record of four wins, a draw and a loss.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Arminia and Leverkusen have played 18 matches against each other, with the former side winning six of those encounters. Leverkusen emerged victorious on eight occasions, while four matches ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Arminia.

Arminia Bielefeld Bundesliga form: D-D-L-D-L

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Midfielder Lennart Czyborra has been listed as a doubt due to a hip injury, while Edimilson Fernandes has an illness. Sebastian Vasiliadis is still on the sidelines with an ankle injury since the end of last season.

Injured: Sebastian Vasiliadis

Doubtful: Lennart Czyborra and Edimilson Fernandes

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Exequiel Palacios and Edmond Tapsoba have been sidelined with injuries. Robert Andrich will not be available for Sunday's game due to a red card suspension.

Injured: Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Exequiel Palacios, and Edmond Tapsoba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Robert Andrich

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega Moreno; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Masaya Okugawa, Manuel Prietl, Alessandro Schopf, Robin Hack; Fabian Klos, Patrick Wimmer.

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Mitchell Bakker; Kerem Demirbay, Robert Andrich; Karim Bellarabi, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been on a roll this season, while Arminia have struggled at both ends of the pitch. Leverkusen are expected to dominate both possession and shot count on Sunday, which could result in a long day for Arminia's defense.

We predict that Leverkusen will win with ease.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

