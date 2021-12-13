Arminia Bielefeld vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Looking to pick up just their second win of the season, Arminia Bielefeld play host to Vfl Bochum at the Schüco-Arena Stadium on Tuesday.

This will be the first league meeting between the sides since they squared off in the 2. Bundesliga back in 2020 and they will head into this one seeking to get one over the other.

Arminia Bielefeld continued to struggle for form in the Bundesliga as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Hertha Berlin.

Frank Kramer’s men have now failed to taste victory in any of their last four games, while they have managed just two wins all season across all competitions.

This poor run of results sees them sit in 17th place in the Bundesliga table after picking up 10 points from 15 games.

Bochum, on the other hand, continued their fine string of performances as they held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw last Saturday.

Prior to that, Thomas Reis’ men claimed a 2-1 win over Freiburg before seeing off Augsburg away from home a week later.

With 20 points from 15 games, Bochum are currently 10th on the log, level on points with Wolfsburg.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bochum Head-To-Head

Bochum boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 10 wins from their previous 28 meetings. Arminia Bielefeld have picked up one fewer win in that time, while nine games have ended in draws.

Armina Bielefeld Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Bochum Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bochum Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

The hosts remain without the services of Lennart Czyborra and Sebastian Vasiliadis, who have both been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Lennart Czyborra, Sebastian Vasiliadis

Suspended: None

Bochum

The visitors head into the game with a host of injury concerns, as the likes of Simon Zoller, Danny Blum, Eduard Löwen, Takuma Asano, Saulo Decarli and Tom Weilandt have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Simon Zoller, Danny Blum, Eduard Löwen, Takuma Asano, Saulo Decarli, Tom Weilandt

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bochum Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Laursen; Manuel Prietl, Fabian Kunze; Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schöpf, Masaya Okugawa; Fabian Klos

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Konstantinos Stafylidis, Erhan Masovic, Vasilis Lampropoulos, Danilo Soares; Raman Chibsah, Anthony Losilla, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Tarsis Bonga, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bochum Prediction

Arminia Bielefeld are unbeaten in their last four games against the visitors and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling and begin their surge from the drop zone. However, Bochum head into the game in stronger form and we predict they will claim all three points in this one.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Bochum

Edited by Peter P