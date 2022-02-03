Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Domestic football returns this weekend and the Bundesliga is no exception. Arminia Bielefeld will face Borussia Monchengladbach at the SchucoArena on Saturday.

Arminia Bielefeld have hit good form of late. They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in their last game, with Patrick Wimmer and Alessandro Schöpf both getting on the scoresheet. Both goals came in the first half and a dogged defensive effort coupled with goalkeeping heroics from Stefan Ortega saw the hosts see the game out on top.

The home team sit 14th in the league table with 21 points from 20 games. They will now be looking to continue the strong showing they have displayed this year.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, have been one of the biggest underperformers in the Bundesliga this season. They were beaten 2-1 by Union Berlin last time out and failed to create any noteworthy chances to level the scores.

Die Borussen sit 12th in the Bundesliga with just 22 points from 20 games. They are much closer to the relegation places than they are to the European spots and will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Monchengladbach. The home team have won just twice in their previous matchups while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Borussia Monchengladbach won the game 3-1.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide: W-D-D-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Andres Andrade is injured and will miss the weekend's game while Fabian Kunze is a doubt for the game as he recovers from a knock.

Injured: Andres Andrade

Doubtful: Fabian Kunze

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

The visitors will be without team captain Lars Stindl on Saturday as the 33-year-old is out with a knee injury. Goalkeeper Tobias Sippel is recovering from a rib injury and may not be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Lars Stindl

Doubtful: Tobias Sippel

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega (GK); Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Laursen; Alessandro Schöpf, Sebastian Vasiliadis; Patrick Wimmer, Masaya Okugawa, Florian Krüger; Janni Serra

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer (GK); Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Marvin Friedrich; Stefan Lainer, Christoph Kramer, Kouadio Kone, Ramy Bensebaini; Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann; Breel Embolo

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Arminia Bielefeld have begun fighting to retain a place in the Bundesliga next season and are on a five-game unbeaten run, scoring two goals in each of those games.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. Despite having a far superior squad, the visitors may have to settle for a point on Saturday.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Edited by Manas Mitul