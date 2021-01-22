Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Arminia Bielefeld and Eintracht Frankfurt will trade tackles at the SchuecoArena, with three points at stake in the Bundesliga.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory at home to VfB Stuttgart. Meanwhile, Frankfurt played out a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Freiburg.

Bielefeld currently sit in 15th spot on the table, two points above the relegation zone, while their visitors sit fairly comfortably in mid-table on 28 points.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides and Frankfurt have the slightly better head-to-head record.

Die Adler have five wins and four draws to their name, scoring 15 goals and conceding 11, while Bielefeld were victorious on two previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September on the opening day of the current campaign when they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

The hosts have three players ruled out through injury. Manuel Prietl (muscle), Noel Niemann (shoulder), and Andreas Voglsammer (calf) are all sidelined for the visit of Frankfurt.

There are no suspension concerns for the Blues.

Injuries: Andreas Voglsammer, Manuel Prietl, Noel Niemann

Suspension: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt have two players sidelined through injury. Sebastian Andersson (knee) and Florian Kainz (meniscus) are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Adi Hutter.

Injuries: Florian Kainz, Sebastian Andersson

Suspension: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Arminia Bielfeld Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega (GK); Anderson Lucoqui, Joakim Nilsson, Mike Van der Hoorn Cedric Brunner; Pierre Kunde, Marcel Hartel, Nils Seufert, Ritsu Doan; Fabian Klos, Sven Schipplock

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp (GK); Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Tuta; Filip Kostic, Makoto Hasebe, Djibril Sow, Almamy Traore; Amin Younes, Luka Jovic; Andre Silva

Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Both sides are among the form teams in the Bundesliga, with a recent good run helping the newly-promoted Bielefeld climb out of the relegation zone.

It will, however, be a clash of contrasting styles. Frankfurt deploy an open and end-to-end pattern of play, while Bielefeld are usually more compact, with an emphasis on defensive solidity.

Ultimately, the superior quality available to manager Adi Hutter should see Frankfurt pick up a narrow win, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt