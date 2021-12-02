Arminia Bielefeld vs FC Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Arminia Bielefeld host Koln at the Bielefelder Alm on Saturday in the Bundesliga as they look to recover from their latest defeat.

Die Arminen lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich last weekend, but it was a good performance considering how much the champions dominated the stats.

But manager Frank Kramer was discontented with his side's wayward finishing as they mustered eight shots in the game but failed to register a single one of them on target.

Koln, however, thrashed top side Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1 at home for their biggest victory of the season.

Dejan Ljubicic, Mark Uth, Ondrej Duda and Sebastian Andersson all scored in a riotous second half as Jonas Hoffman's equalizer went in vain.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Koln Head-To-Head

Koln have won eight of their last 12 clashes with Arminia, who've beaten them only thrice during this period.

Their last encounter, coming in January this year, also went Koln's way, with the Billy Goats winning 3-1 on home soil.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Koln Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Koln Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Genoa loanee Lennart Czyborra is out with appendicitis, while Sebastian Vasiliadis hasn't been included in the squad after contracting COVID-19.

Despite losing to Bayern Munich in their last game, Blues head coach Frank Kramer isn't likely to make too many changes.

Injured: Lennart Czyborra

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sebastian Vasiliadis

1. FC Cologne @fckoeln_en #KOEDSC 🎙 Baumgart: Timo Horn remains absent. Jonas Hector will not travel to Bielefeld. The risk is too big. It's not a structural problem, but we made the decision together. Tomas Ostrak will be absent until the Winter Break. #effzeh 🎙 Baumgart: Timo Horn remains absent. Jonas Hector will not travel to Bielefeld. The risk is too big. It's not a structural problem, but we made the decision together. Tomas Ostrak will be absent until the Winter Break. #effzeh #KOEDSC

Koln

The Billy Goats have a worse health record right now, with five players injured.

Skipper Jonas Hector has a thigh muscle problem, while Timo Horn and Matthias Kobbing are out with knee injuries while Tomas Ostrak is out until winter break.

Midfielder Louis Schaub is doubtful with illness while Niklas Hauptmann will miss the game due to sickness.

Injured: Jonas Hector, Timo Horn, Matthias Köbbing, Tomas Ostrak

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Louis Schaub

Unavailable: Niklas Hauptmann

Arminia Bielefeld vs Koln Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nielsson, Jacob Laursen; Manuel Prietl, Edimilson Fernandes; Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schöpf, Masaya Okugawa; Fabian Klos.

Koln (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwäbe; Kingsley Ehizibue, Luca Kilian, Rafael Czichos, Benno Schmitz; Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Özcan; Dejan Ljubicic, Ondrej Duda, Florian Kainz; Anthony Modeste.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Koln Prediction

Neither team is consistent at the moment with their form in the last few games highly erratic.

That makes it hard to predict the outcome of this clash, so we're going with a high-scoring draw, given the attacking talents in both camps.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 2-2 Koln

